Advertisement

Police: Motorcyclist killed in road rage shooting

(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina police department says a motorcyclist was shot and killed in what’s being described as a road rage incident.

A news release from the Fayetteville Police Department says officers sent to a location in the center of the city at around 12:31 p.m. Monday found that an unidentified man riding a motorcycle had been shot.

A preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a truck was involved in an apparent argument with the motorcyclist before the man was shot.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Police are trying to notify relatives before releasing his identity.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Rain continues through Monday morning
Welcome to the world: First babies of 2022 born at Vidant are twins
Police: Fatal shooting likely related to celebratory gunfire
Search for missing 73-year-old kayaker suspended

Latest News

Greene Correctional inmate dies after testing positive for COVID
Coastal storm shuts down all state ferries
Joseph Rose
Morehead City man wins $1 million North Carolina Education Lottery prize
Amauri Taylor / Do you know me
Rocky Mount police arrest one in unlawful ATV driving, ask help finding others