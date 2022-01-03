POLICE: 3-year-old dies in Greenville, father charged with manslaughter, child abuse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a three-year-old is dead and the father is facing charges.

Greenville police say they got a call about a child in cardiac arrest early Sunday morning on Kennedy Circle. The child was taken to Vidant Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Officers charged the child’s father, Danny Smith, with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. He is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Police say the death is suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.

