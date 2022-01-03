Onslow County reports highest one-day increase in COVID cases

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County reported Monday was the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.

Onslow County Health Director Kristin Hoover says 555 new cases have been reported as of 4:00 p.m. Monday.

The previous highest one-day increase was on Sept. 16th, 2021, when 501 cases were reported.

Onslow County’s 14-day rate of positive test cases is 16.3%. However, the county says three local testing sites from the day after Christmas to New Year’s Day show the rate to be 32.7% for those 7 days.

The current COVID-19 case count for Onslow County is 33,165, which is an increase of 718 cases since last Thursday.

There are 9 outbreaks and clusters in Onslow County. The county reports 69.8% of its residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine compared with the state average of 63%.

To get the most up-to-date information about vaccinations, go to www.vaccines.gov. Onslow County says booster shots through the county require an appointment. Residents can call the Onslow County Citizens Phone Bank at 910 989-5027 for information.

