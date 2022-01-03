New Year’s checkpoint leads to chase, vehicle crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is facing 11 different charges after deputies say he sped away from a traffic checkpoint early New Year’s morning.

Kentraye Barnes was arrested after a chase and vehicle crash, according to Pitt County deputies.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. on Old Pactolus Road as deputies were trying to interact with Barnes. They say his vehicle suddenly took off from the checkpoint, nearly striking one deputy.

Deputies chased the vehicle, and after wrecking, deputies say the 30-year-old Barnes tried to run away. He was captured and taken to Vidant Medical Center.

When released from the hospital, the man was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of resist delay obstruct an officer, open container after consuming alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm, felony fleeing to elude arrest, driving while license revoked, failure to stop for a stop sign, and speeding.

Barnes was released on a $95,000 secured bond.

During the chase, a deputy lost control of his patrol car, crashing into a light pole. That deputy has since been released from the hospital.

