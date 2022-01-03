NC governor urges residents to prepare for severe weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s governor is urging people to prepare for severe weather.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement late Sunday afternoon that portions of the state could see heavy rain or significant snowfall as well as gusty winds. Severe storms are possible across eastern North Carolina.

Snowfall is expected across portions of western North Carolina. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for much of the mountains and far northwestern Piedmont.

There could be storms in eastern North Carolina that are capable of producing damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

There also could be flooding in Charlotte as well as the Triad and Triangle areas.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for parts of the Outer Banks.

