Morehead City man wins $1 million North Carolina Education Lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - “2021 went out with a bang,” Joseph Rose said on Monday as he collected his prize winnings at the North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Rose, a Morehead City resident, said he celebrated his New Year’s Eve by buying a lottery ticket. Earlier that Friday, he had won $250 on a scratch-off and decided to try his luck again.

On his way to dinner with friends, Rose bought a $20 Winter Winnings ticket and after scratching it in the parking lot, ran back into the store to make sure of his win.

“It blew me away,” Rose said. “I can’t quit smiling. It’s going to take a whole lot to top this one.”

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Rose is the first winner of one of the two top prizes in the Winter Winnings game. It also wasn’t his first win. In July 2016, Rose won a $150,000 prize on a Wheel of Fortune scratch-off.

The Morehead City resident has the choice of a $1 million annuity, getting $50,000 a year for 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000 in cash. Rose chose the second option, and after state and federal taxes, brought home $426,066.

He said he plans to do home improvements and invest the rest of the money for retirement.

“It was a blessing. Somebody was going to win it. I’m glad it was me. It’s going to make life a little easier.”

