Advertisement

Morehead City man wins $1 million North Carolina Education Lottery prize

Joseph Rose
Joseph Rose(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - “2021 went out with a bang,” Joseph Rose said on Monday as he collected his prize winnings at the North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Rose, a Morehead City resident, said he celebrated his New Year’s Eve by buying a lottery ticket. Earlier that Friday, he had won $250 on a scratch-off and decided to try his luck again.

On his way to dinner with friends, Rose bought a $20 Winter Winnings ticket and after scratching it in the parking lot, ran back into the store to make sure of his win.

“It blew me away,” Rose said. “I can’t quit smiling. It’s going to take a whole lot to top this one.”

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Rose is the first winner of one of the two top prizes in the Winter Winnings game. It also wasn’t his first win. In July 2016, Rose won a $150,000 prize on a Wheel of Fortune scratch-off.

The Morehead City resident has the choice of a $1 million annuity, getting $50,000 a year for 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000 in cash. Rose chose the second option, and after state and federal taxes, brought home $426,066.

He said he plans to do home improvements and invest the rest of the money for retirement.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Rain continues through Monday morning
Welcome to the world: First babies of 2022 born at Vidant are twins
Police: Fatal shooting likely related to celebratory gunfire
Search for missing 73-year-old kayaker suspended

Latest News

Greene Correctional inmate dies after testing positive for COVID
Coastal storm shuts down all state ferries
Crews are cleaning up after a morning storm caused some damage in Morehead City.
Storm damages dock, closes several Morehead City streets
Deputies say the shooting happened at this house on Alvin Road.
Victim identified in New Year’s Day shooting