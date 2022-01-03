High waters close several Morehead City streets

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Several streets are closed in Morehead City due to the flooding.

High waters have closed Shepard Street between 4th Street and 12th Street. People are being told to avoid that area until the waters recede.

The waters have also flooded first floor parking at the Bask Hotel on Shepard Street, while some homes on 10th Street are surrounded by water.

The hotel said it remains open, but wouldn’t say if they were able to get all the vehicles out of the garage in time.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.