Heavy rain, wind felt along the Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) - The first storms system of the year is causing heavy rain and strong winds along the coast.

The Department of Transportation says despite the weather, NC12 is open and accessible. Officials are still warning drivers to be cautious, as several areas of blown sand and standing water can be seen on the highway near the north end of Buxton.

Good morning! Our first storm system of 2022 is producing heavy rain and strong winds along NC12, but the road is open... Posted by NCDOT NC 12 on Monday, January 3, 2022

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says the highway from Buxton to Oregon Inlet is clear.

A tornado watch is in effect for Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Onslow and Pamlico counties until 11 a.m.

