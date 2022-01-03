Advertisement

WATCH: Greenville sees first snow flurries of 2022

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents of Greenville saw their first snow of 2022, even though it was brief.

At least on two occasions Monday afternoon, the skies across the city were filled with snow flurries. The brief snow showers didn’t last long and the frozen precipitation melted as soon as it touched the ground.

Meteorologists say we could have another brief encounter with snow as the afternoon progresses.

WITN’s Star Derry says skies this evening will clear and temperates will plummet into the mid-20s. Winds chills overnight are expected into the teens.

