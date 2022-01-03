Advertisement

Greene Correctional inmate dies after testing positive for COVID

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Correctional Institutional inmate has died at a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The inmate was a man in his late-70s with preexisting medical conditions. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says due to the family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison inmate records, it will not further identify him.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 21st and was hospitalized on Dec. 24th, according to the DPS. His condition worsened and he died on Saturday. He was unvaccinated.

The DPS says an initial review indicates that the virus was likely the cause or at least a contributing factor to his death. Final determination of the cause of death will be made following a review by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“We are working hard in our ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons said.

The DPS reports that there have been 55 total prison deaths related to COVID-19. Two of those have come inside Greene Correctional.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Rain continues through Monday morning
Welcome to the world: First babies of 2022 born at Vidant are twins
Police: Fatal shooting likely related to celebratory gunfire
Search for missing 73-year-old kayaker suspended

Latest News

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Pitt & Bertie counties have highest positive COVID test rates in ENC
Vidant Health to become ECU Health under joint operating agreement
Vidant Health to rebrand as ECU Health this spring
Child COVID-19 hospital admissions have hit an all-time high, even as millions of kids prepare...
COVID cases rise as kids head back to school
Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain...
Soccer star Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19 in Argentina