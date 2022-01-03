Greene Correctional inmate dies after testing positive for COVID

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Correctional Institutional inmate has died at a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The inmate was a man in his late-70s with preexisting medical conditions. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says due to the family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison inmate records, it will not further identify him.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 21st and was hospitalized on Dec. 24th, according to the DPS. His condition worsened and he died on Saturday. He was unvaccinated.

The DPS says an initial review indicates that the virus was likely the cause or at least a contributing factor to his death. Final determination of the cause of death will be made following a review by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“We are working hard in our ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons said.

“The health and safety of the staff and the offenders is our top priority. We strongly encourage all offenders to elect to be vaccinated and boosted. It’s very important.”

The DPS reports that there have been 55 total prison deaths related to COVID-19. Two of those have come inside Greene Correctional.

