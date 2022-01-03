FIRST ALERT DAY: Tornado Watch for coastal counties in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Hyde, and Pamlico counties until 9:30 a.m. The line of storms that has produced severe wind gusts is moving east at 55 mph and will continue to cross the area through the morning. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Onslow and Pamlico counties until 11 a.m. A warning means severe weather is occurring while a watch means the ingredients for severe weather are present but not properly mixed.

The severe weather threat of the day is being driven by the proximity of a strong low pressure system. That low will be crossing over Eastern NC around midday, but until it clears the coast, our severe weather threat will be elevated. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued along the I-95 corridor so far this morning as storms march eastward at 55 mph.

A Tornado Watch will be in effect until 11 a.m. Monday morning. All counties shaded in yellow are under the watch. (WITN Weather)

A threat of tornadoes is present for our coastal counties this morning. A Tornado Watch is currently in effect for Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico and Pender until 11 a.m. The presence of the low will enhance the spin potential of any storms that develop near the coast. While any developing tornadoes will be fairly weak, they will still be strong enough to destroy homes and flip cars.

The area of low pressure is expected to clear the coast in the early afternoon, eliminating the threat of severe weather as it does so. As the system exits, there is a chance snow flakes could mix in with the rain. No snow accumulations will occur due to air and ground temperatures staying well above freezing.

