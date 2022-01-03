ECU football coach Mike Houston shares how the transfer portal changes the offseason for the Pirates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football has seen a handful of players enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. It’s the way of the world in college football. Head coach Mike Houston spoke about how the transfer portal has changed the way they’re approaching the offseason.

“Recruiting is going to change for the foreseeable future. I don’t know what it’s going to look like. With the name, image, and likeness stuff. When you were starting to talk about what that kind of money for recruits,” said ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “I think the transfer piece is going to change how you recruit high schools. For us, philosophy wise, I still want to recruit high school kids. I am big on recruiting, developing, you know you get your kind of culture and character guy. Now if you recruit a high school kid he can leave. That’s another piece to the transfer portal. Do you know if you recruit a transfer at least they are tied to you. I think it is going to be a balancing act.”

Despite having their bowl game canceled, the Pirates had one of their best seasons they’ve had in years. They are looking forward to next year. Coach Houston outlined some of the things fans should be looking for this off-season.

“You’ll see us add a couple guys before January, spring semester starts. I think you’ll see us add some more in May,” Houston said, “I don’t think we’re necessarily done with the offensive line, I think we will look to add maybe another older guy in that room. You’ll see us add you know probably an older receiver. You could see us add the right defensive guy. There’s still some guys we had here on campus that we are still recruiting, that haven’t made their decisions yet. Once we get past the bowl games you’ll see another kind of wave of guys in the portal.”

