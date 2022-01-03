Coastal storm shuts down all state ferries

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - All of the state-operated ferries here in Eastern Carolina are shut down.

High winds and rough seas from the coastal storm have canceled ferry operations.

Those include:

Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry

Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke ferry

Bayview-Aurora ferry (mechanical issues)

Currituck-Knotts Island ferry

The ferry division says routes will resume when weather conditions improve and it is safe for them to operate.

