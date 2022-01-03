Coastal storm shuts down all state ferries
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - All of the state-operated ferries here in Eastern Carolina are shut down.
High winds and rough seas from the coastal storm have canceled ferry operations.
Those include:
- Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry
- Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry
- Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry
- Swan Quarter-Ocracoke ferry
- Bayview-Aurora ferry (mechanical issues)
- Currituck-Knotts Island ferry
The ferry division says routes will resume when weather conditions improve and it is safe for them to operate.
