Coastal storm shuts down all state ferries

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - All of the state-operated ferries here in Eastern Carolina are shut down.

High winds and rough seas from the coastal storm have canceled ferry operations.

Those include:

  • Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry
  • Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry
  • Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry
  • Swan Quarter-Ocracoke ferry
  • Bayview-Aurora ferry (mechanical issues)
  • Currituck-Knotts Island ferry

The ferry division says routes will resume when weather conditions improve and it is safe for them to operate.

