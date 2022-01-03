Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Colder winds usher in brief snow shower chance this afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - All four seasons in one day! The severe storm threat is over for Eastern North Carolina, but a few rain and snow showers are possible this afternoon and gusty north and northwest winds blow. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10pm. A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect until 10am Tuesday.

As the low moves east, wraparound moisture will be mixed in with much colder air and will give us the brief chance to see snow showers, especially near HWY 264 and northward. Any snowflakes will fall on pavement and grass which are far above freezing so any flurries that make it to the surface will simply melt on impact, leaving us with wet ground. No driving hazards are anticipated at this time. If you see any exciting weather, submit your pictures to CarolinaCamera.tv.

As the cold air rushes in Monday afternoon, you’ll definitely want a coat. Temperatures will plummet into the 30s during the afternoon and the northerly breeze will feel bitter cold. By Tuesday morning, our wind chills will drop to the teens, however the cold snap will short lived.

Monday

Brief snow and rain showers possible mid to late afternoon for northern and western parts of the area. Temperatures dropping into the 30s in the afternoon. Wind NW20 G30. Precipitation chance: 70%.

Tuesday

Sunny and cold. AM wind chills in teens. Afternoon high near 46. Wind: NE 5-10.

Wednesday

Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Coastal rain chance 30%.

