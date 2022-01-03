Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cold air follows the exiting rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rain of Sunday continues as we start the first week of 2022. By the time the showers are done this afternoon, we will see event totals between 1-3 inches. The highest totals are expected in the northern half of ENC while south near New Bern and Jacksonville are likely to be on the lower end.

As the low moves east, wraparound moisture will be mixed in with much colder air and will give us the brief chance to see a few flurries, specifically near HWY 264 and northward. That being said, this slim chance is accompanied by the fact that pavement and grass temperatures are far above freezing so any flurries that make it to the surface will simply melt on impact, leaving us with wet ground just as the rain did. No slushy or snowy conditions are anticipated on the roads. As clouds exit Monday evening, we’ll have a gorgeous sunset. Submit your pictures to CarolinaCamera.tv.

As the cold air rushes in for the second half of Monday, you’ll definitely want a coat. Temperatures will plummet to the 30s by 2pm and the northerly breeze will feel bitter cold. By Tuesday morning, our wind chills will drop to the teens, however warmer weather will follow as we trek towards next weekend.

Monday

Scattered storms early. Small flurry chance midday. Dry and cold in the afternoon. Morning temps in the 50s but to the 30s in the afternoon. Wind NW20 G30.

Tuesday

Sunny and cold. AM wind chills in teens. Afternoon high near 50. Wind: NE 5-10.

Wednesday

Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Coastal rain chance 30%.

