Search for missing 73-year-old kayaker suspended

(Gray Media)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard and local agencies that were searching for a missing 73-year-old kayaker suspended the search on Saturday.

Warren Liner, 73, was reported missing in the area of Bogue Inlet on Dec. 31 when his spouse said Liner didn’t return from a kayaking trip.

Liner’s kayak was found on Bear Island on Friday, according to authorities.

After rescue crews saturated a search area of more than 260 square miles for 24 hours, the search was suspended.

“Tonight’s decision to suspend the search for Mr. Liner was tough,” Capt. Matt Baer said. “Our crews and the crews of our state and local partners did their best to find him, and we will keep his family in our thoughts.”

