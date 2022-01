GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one man was shot and killed on Saturday.

Deputies came to 3340 Alvin Road in Grimesland at 3:24 a.m. when they found a 38-year-old man had been shot. He later died from his injuries, according to PCSO.

The fatal shooting is under investigation.

