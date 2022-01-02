Advertisement

Congressman G.K. Butterfield to address communities in Rocky Mount on Sunday

(Rep. G.K. Butterfield)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - Congressman G.K. Butterfield is set to address continuing struggles that’s affecting communities in Rocky Mount. He is delivering through parallels of what the late Congressman George H. White witnessed as he exited from Congress in 1901.

The address will start at 4 p.m. at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church at 702 W. Raleigh Boulevard in Rocky Mount.

