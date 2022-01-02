Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain returns today with snow possible Monday

A strong front will move in on Sunday with a Monday morning finish of flurries
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A slow moving frontal system will finally reach us today after a lengthy trek across the country. Morning cloud cover will only increase through the day, with isolated showers and a stray storm possible between sunrise and sunset. The heavy rain will move in after sunset, and with a low pressure system set to move directly over head, rainfall totals will range between 1 to 3 inches. Highs will still reach the mid 70s as winds will blow in at 15-30 mph out of the southwest. The low pressure system will clear the coast around 4 to 6 a.m. Monday. The cold air residing on the backside of the low will mix with the rain, creating a rain/snow mix that could turn to all snow by sunrise Monday. However, air temperatures at the ground will be near 40° and ground temperatures higher than that, so the threat of accumulations is zero.

Cooler temperatures will stick around for Monday and Tuesday, with Monday seeing temperatures drop through the afternoon as winds from the north blow in at 20-30 mph. We’ll be back to near 60° by Wednesday as the temperature roller coaster of the winter continues.

Sunday

Widespread showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon will increase overnight. Windy and warm. Wind: SW 15-30. High of 74. Rain chance 80%.

Monday

Snow flakes in the morning. Dry and sunny in the afternoon. High of 45. Wind NNW 20-30. Rain chance 60% and falling.

Tuesday

Clear and chilly. High of 52. Wind: NW10.

