Car fatally strikes horse on North Carolina’s Outer Banks

(Gerry Broome | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COROLLA, N.C. (AP) - A wild horse that lived on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has been struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund protects and manages the Colonial Spanish Mustangs.

It said in a statement that the horse was named Rabbit and had been born in 2019.

The fund said that she had “galloped down the dunes and directly into the path of the vehicle.”

The driver called 911 and the fund. The organization wrote that the incident was determined to be an accident.

The organization said the accident should serve as a reminder that the horses are unpredictable, and that great care should be taken when driving.

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain arrives Sunday night with snow possible Monday

