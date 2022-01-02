Advertisement

Camp Lejeune welcomes first baby of 2022

Lilly Lee is the first baby of 2022 at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.
Lilly Lee is the first baby of 2022 at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomed its first baby of 2022 on Saturday.

United States Marine Corps Lance Corporal Elizabeta Lee and Lance Corporal Marcus Lee welcomed their first child, Lilly Lee, who was born at 11:29 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Lilly Lee is the first baby of 2022 at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.
Lilly Lee is the first baby of 2022 at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.(NMCCL)

Lilly weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured at 19.29 inches in length.

Lilly’s parents said they weren’t expecting to have the first baby of the New Year, but they are excited for her arrival, NMCCL said.

Lilly’s being cared for by the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit team at NMCCL.

