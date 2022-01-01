Welcome to the world: First babies of 2022 born at Vidant are twins

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first babies of 2022 born at Vidant Medical Center made their debuts at 12:25 and 12:35 a.m.

The twins are the children of Lakeisha Peterson and Canaan Fleming, Jr. of Winterville.

We are told both the babies, Camira and Cayman Fleming, and their mother are doing well.

Camira weighs 1 pound, 9 ounces and is 12.9 inches long. Cayman weighs 2 pounds, 3 ounces and is 14.5 inches long.

Vidant Health and Women’s Services at Maynard Children’s Hospital delivered more than 3,700 babies in 2021.

They are delighted to welcome Camira and Cayman, and wish their family all the best.

Meet the twins and their mother tonight on WITN News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.