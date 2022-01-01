Advertisement

Police: Fatal shooting likely related to celebratory gunfire

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say that a fatal shooting in Durham was “likely related to celebratory gunfire.”

The shooting occurred on shortly before 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Durham Police said officers initially responded to a call about a woman being in cardiac arrest. She was found unconscious in a driveway.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital, where it was determined that she had been shot. She later died of her injuries.

Authorities said that preliminary reports indicate that the shooting was related to celebratory gunfire. Police did not elaborate, but the investigation is ongoing.

