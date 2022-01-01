Pitt County runners set fitness goals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Millions of people around the world stayed awake late Friday night to countdown to the New Year, but a group of Pitt County residents set their alarms early to usher in the New Year with a 5K Fun Run.

Hosted by Fleet Feet in Greenville, the run’s focus is to encourage obtainable fitness goals in the community and to support a local cause.

“One of the things we like to do is start this year with a goal. The goal is to be active-- a runner or walker,” said Fleet Feet owner Chris Loignon. “We’re happy to be the hub for the community when it comes to that.”

Loignon knows how it feels to look ahead at a daunting fitness goal. So, this year’s free Fun Run came without a timer clock.

“I’ve been running for 11 years, but I remember the first time I ran I didn’t run the whole time. I started as a walker, then a run-walker, then got into running,” said Loignon.

By following their motto of “small steps,” the Fleet Feet team wants to set examples of integrating healthy activities into daily life.

“That’s the beauty about being a runner or a walker,” explained Loignon. “You don’t have to pay for a membership. The gym is outside. Just pick up a beautiful day and head on out the door. And then you just go from there.”

The Fleet Feet team has some advice to start strong and keep up with your goals.

“Have accountability with your fellow runners,” said Fleet Feet general manager Rachel Craft. “It’s hard to get out when it’s cold, when it’s dark. But if you know your friends are there counting on you to show up, it makes it a little bit easier to show up.”

The 5K runners showed up on Saturday to support a local cause.

Fleet Feet has partnered with Pet Food Pantry and will be collecting donations throughout January.

“Each month throughout the year we always have a community partner that we choose to donate a portion of our sales to, raise money for, what have you,” said Loignon. “We already have this year planned out.”

This year, Loignon and his team hope to surpass their 2021 donation total of $30,000 given to the community.

Into the New Year, Fleet Feet will be announcing new changes and training programs for individuals setting marathon running goals.

