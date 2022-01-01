New NCDHHS Secretary to step into role on New Year’s Day

Raleigh, N.C. (WITN) — Kody H. Kinsley will take his oath as Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services during a brief ceremony Saturday.

Due to surging cases in the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be limited to the oath of office, which will be administered by NC Court of Appeals Judge Lucy Inman.

Kinsley, currently Chief Deputy Secretary for Health and COVID-19 Operations Lead, was appointed by Governor Roy Cooper to succeed Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D., who stepped down effective December 31, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.