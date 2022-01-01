N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Grant program applications open

On Saturday the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program started accepting grant applications for communities planning traffic safety programs.

The grants will be for federal fiscal 2023 which runs from October 1st until September 30th, 2023.

The application period is from January 1st through the 31st and people interested should register through the N.C Department of Transportation Enterprise Business Services Portal. To complete the application, applicants must apply in the NCGHSP Grants Portal.

Successful grant applications create programs to address impaired driving, seat belt use, police traffic services, traffic records and safety outreach for young drivers.

NCGHSP provides funding for outreach programs that aim to change behavior including the Click it or Ticket and Booze It & Lose it campaigns.

