Lower taxes, police mental health focus begin in NC in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Lower state income taxes and stronger mandates addressing the mental health of law enforcement officers in North Carolina take effect with the new year.

Among the roughly 20 laws going into effect in whole or in part starting Saturday are the start of a multiyear reduction in the individual income tax rate and another round of higher income deductions.

The changes should result in another 200,000-plus returns that result in no income taxes.

Another new law requires law enforcement recruits to receive psychological screenings from a licensed psychologist before being formally employed to work. Some officers already were required to get such reviews.

