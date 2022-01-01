Kwanzaa event held in Kinston as the season comes to a close

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time, the Fresh Foods Interest Group (FFIG) and their community partners held a Kwanzaa celebration and vendor fair in Kinston, NC.

Highlighting Black owned businesses and farmers, FFIG hosted guest speakers at Rochelle Middle School from 12 p.m. to 4p.m.

“I believe it is a good time for us to come together in times that are not tragedy,” said FFIG member Thomas McNair. “It’s not about religion or politics, its about black history and black life and the culture we share where ever we are.”

FFIG is a volunteer organization made up of Kinston residents, area Black farmers and land owners, and representatives of local non-profit organizations and churches.

This event was part of FFIG’s larger mission to bring access of fresh food and produce to Kinston.

This year, Kwanzaa runs from December 26, 2021 to January 1, 2022.

