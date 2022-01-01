Advertisement

Kwanzaa event held in Kinston as the season comes to a close

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time, the Fresh Foods Interest Group (FFIG) and their community partners held a Kwanzaa celebration and vendor fair in Kinston, NC.

Highlighting Black owned businesses and farmers, FFIG hosted guest speakers at Rochelle Middle School from 12 p.m. to 4p.m.

“I believe it is a good time for us to come together in times that are not tragedy,” said FFIG member Thomas McNair. “It’s not about religion or politics, its about black history and black life and the culture we share where ever we are.”

FFIG is a volunteer organization made up of Kinston residents, area Black farmers and land owners, and representatives of local non-profit organizations and churches.

This event was part of FFIG’s larger mission to bring access of fresh food and produce to Kinston.

This year, Kwanzaa runs from December 26, 2021 to January 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight breaks out at Farmville Central basketball game in Raleigh
State prison officials say Sylvia White will be released from prison in 11 months.
Parole given to Lenoir County woman locked up for husband and step-son’s murders
400 cars were in the queue Thursday morning.
Positivity rate hits 34% at Vidant testing center
Janicento Williamson | Marqueahuan Whitehead
Two charged after Christmas Day shooting in Rocky Mount
Conklin received a $50,000 bond and is currently held at the Greene County Detention Center.
Arrest made in dollar store robbery

Latest News

Busy trash days after christmas.
Holiday trash causes long lines at landfills
New Year’s Eve celebrations in Eastern Carolina
Beaufort County man celebrates Christmas with a new kidney
Beaufort Co man gets the gift of a new kidney
Travel numbers predicted to increase over the holidays.
Holiday travel numbers skyrocket ahead of Christmas