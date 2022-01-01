Advertisement

Coast Guard calls on eastern rescue agencies in search for missing kayaker

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Coast Guard and local agencies of the East are searching for a missing kayaker Saturday, who was reported missing in the area of Bogue Inlet, North Carolina.

Warren Liner, 73, was last seen on Bear Island in Hammocks Beach State Park.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received the initial report from the Onslow County 911 dispatcher on December 31, 2021 that a man had been reported missing by his spouse after not returning from a kayaking trip. 

His kayak was found on Bear Island Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard is searching with crews aboard the following assets: an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City, a 24-foot Response Boat-Small from Station Emerald Isle, a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Station Fort Macon, and Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead, an 87-foot Coastal Patrol Boat.

Also searching are crews and assets from Hammocks Beach State Park Rangers, Onslow County, North Carolina Marine Patrol, the Town of Swansboro, the Town of Emerald Isle, the City of Jacksonville, and Pender County.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to reach out to Sector North Carolina Command Center watchstanders at (910) 343-3880.

