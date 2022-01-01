Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds bring rain back on Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Morning rain will give way to afternoon sun breaks as we start the new year. Cloud cover will separate through the morning, helping escort our temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Heat records could fall as a strong southwesterly flow of air pushes heat into the East. Winds will blow in at 7 to 15 mph in the morning and increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach up to 35 mph near the water.

A slow moving frontal system will finally reach us Sunday. Morning cloud cover will be patchy, but as the afternoon arrives, the rain will show up. Most areas are expected to see one to two inches of rain from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning. Winds behind the rain will send our temps tumbling from the mid 70s Sunday to the mid 40s by Monday. Cooler weather will hang around Tuesday before we warm back up by midweek.

Saturday

Windy with morning clouds then a partly sunny afternoon. High near 77. Wind: SW 15-25. AM Rain chance 20%

Sunday

Widespread showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Windy and warm. Wind: SW 20-30. High of 74. Rain chance 80%.

