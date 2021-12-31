Advertisement

Saving Graces: Elle Woods litter

Elle Woods litter
Elle Woods litter(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Legally Blonde fans, this is the litter for you!

Saving Graces 4 Felines says Warner, Bruiser and Elle Woods are all up for adoption.

Volunteers say they were found as stray kittens near the campus of ECU. They were too young to be on their own and were starving. A good Samaritan took them to Saving Graces where they received medical care, lots of food and TLC.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. All cats will be spayed or neutered, tested for feline leukemia and FIV and are up to date on their vaccines. They have been treated for worms and fleas and have also been micro-chipped.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight breaks out at Farmville Central basketball game in Raleigh
State prison officials say Sylvia White will be released from prison in 11 months.
Parole given to Lenoir County woman locked up for husband and step-son’s murders
400 cars were in the queue Thursday morning.
Positivity rate hits 34% at Vidant testing center
N.C. hospital investigating after patient falls from window
New visitor guidelines begin at Vidant Health
Janicento Williamson | Marqueahuan Whitehead
Two charged after Christmas Day shooting in Rocky Mount

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Twinkle
Pet of the Week: Twinkle
Twinkle
Pet of the Week: Twinkle
Pet of the Week: Mac n Cheese
Pet of the Week: Mac n Cheese
Pet of the Week: Tinder
Pet of the Week: Tinder