Saving Graces: Elle Woods litter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Legally Blonde fans, this is the litter for you!

Saving Graces 4 Felines says Warner, Bruiser and Elle Woods are all up for adoption.

Volunteers say they were found as stray kittens near the campus of ECU. They were too young to be on their own and were starving. A good Samaritan took them to Saving Graces where they received medical care, lots of food and TLC.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. All cats will be spayed or neutered, tested for feline leukemia and FIV and are up to date on their vaccines. They have been treated for worms and fleas and have also been micro-chipped.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.