Recusal order means NC voter ID case should soon resume

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s highest court has declared there are two paths that an individual justice can take when weighing a request to be removed from hearing a case due to an alleged conflict of interest.

The state Supreme Court order was filed last week but emailed to attorneys Thursday. The order should help resume a long-watched case over whether the 2018 constitutional amendment requiring photo voter identification is legitimate.

The state NAACP wants two justices to be disqualified from hearing the case. The court declared that a justice can decide for themselves or get the rest of their court colleagues to decide.

