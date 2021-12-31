Advertisement

North Carolina sets record number of daily COVID-19 cases for second day

(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is closing out 2021 with yet another record setting report of single-day COVID cases.

NCDHHS is reporting a record setting 19,174 new cases of the virus on the heels of Thursday’s 18,571.

Combined that makes for nearly 38,000 new cases in just two days.

Hospitalizations rose by 120 since Thursday for a total of 2,387 receiving care for the virus.

The daily percent positive rate is at 22.9%.

There have been 19,426 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated and say the vast majority of people admitted to intensive care units are unvaccinated.

