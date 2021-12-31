Advertisement

New Year’s Eve celebrations happening across Eastern Carolina

Greenville New Year's Emerald Drop
Greenville New Year's Emerald Drop
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some celebrations are still being held to ring in the New Year across the east.

In Greenville, festivities will kick off at the Town Common at 9 p.m. There will be live music by The Afterparty Experience, multiple food vendors, a photo booth, and the Emerald Drop Countdown and a fireworks show when the clock strikes midnight. WITN’s Hannah Jeffries will be hosting the countdown.

The City of New Bern is hosting its fourth annual New Year’s Eve Block Party. It will include family friendly activities, dancing in the streets, food trucks a Kids Fun Zone, strolling entertainment and a beer garden. Jan Michael Fields Band will take the stage at 8:45 pm. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. in front of City Hall.

In Morehead City, the town is hosting the Downtown Countdown. There will be activities for the whole family, including face painting, music and games. The crab pot drop will take place at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks on the waterfront at midnight.

