Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Back to sunny and warm Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The showers will be out of here early on Friday and the clouds will follow for a sunny afternoon. Temperatures will continue to run will above average for Friday, as well.

A shower or two possible with the 60s for Midnight NYE celebrations but the heavy, more substantial rain will hold off until Sunday. After breezy mid 70s Saturday, Sunday will bring widespread showers, gusty winds, and scattered thunderstorms. We’ll like see a solid 1.0″+ of rain, along with a few potentially strong storms. After the passage of Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will tumble for a couple of days.

Friday

Early clouds to sunny skies with a high reaching 71. Wind: NW 4-8.

Midnight New Year’s Eve

Mostly cloudy with a isolated showers. Temps in the 60s. SW winds 5-10 mph. Rain chance 30%

Saturday

Breezy and partly cloudy with a high near 77. Wind: SW 10-15 G 25. AM Rain chance 20%

Sunday

Widespread showers and thunderstorms developing. Windy and warm. High of 72. Rain chance 90%

