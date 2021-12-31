Advertisement

Homeless man struck and killed by train in Goldsboro

(KVLY)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a homeless man was killed when he was hit by a freight train Thursday night.

It happened on train tracks that run along Royall Avenue in Goldsboro, between Sunburst Road and Spence Avenue around 9:00 p.m.

Police say the Norfolk Southern train was heading west and blew its horn as it approached Michael Wheaton, who was walking in the same direction while on the railroad tracks.

The 28-year-old acted like he did not hear the train, according to police, until the last second. Officers say the man turned around and was hit by the train.

Police note that it is considered trespassing for people to be on or near train tracks.

