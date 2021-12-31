Advertisement

Elizabeth City State delaying spring semester due to omicron surge

(Elizabeth City State University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - At least one Eastern Carolina university is delaying the start of the spring semester due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Elizabeth City State University won’t start classes until January 18th, while move-in for students will now take place on January 15th and 16th.

“We are opening campus later in January to help reduce the exposure to COVID following the New Year’s holiday, while still giving students and parents advance notice to revise any travel plans,” says ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon. “Unfortunately, COVID is still with us, and we cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated to protect yourself, your friends, and your family.”

Classes were originally set to resume on January 11th. ECSU says the delay will allow the surge in omicron cases to decline after the holiday season.

The university says all students who live on campus will be required to submit a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of returning to campus, regardless of vaccination status. If someone cannot provide the test documentation, ECSU says a rapid antigen test will be given.

ECSU is maintaining its mask requirement for all indoor facilities, and unvaccinated students will continue to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

