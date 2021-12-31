Advertisement

ECU now requiring all on-campus students to test for COVID before returning

East Carolina University
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The spike in COVID-19 cases has prompted ECU officials to make changes for students returning to campus.

All students that live on campus will have to get a COVID-19 test no later than 24 hours after their return.

Previous guidance exempted vaccinated students from this requirement but that has changed.

The university also said that unvaccinated off campus students who have on-campus activities/classes will need to be tested for COVID-19 before the first day of class on January 10th.

The university said that off-campus students and employees who are fully vaccinated or in a 90-day window from a recent positive COVID test will not have to be tested.

Weekly COVID testing will still be required for students who have not been exempted from it.

ECU said reentry testing will be available at the Main Campus Student Center ballrooms and Mako testing site (old FedEx building).

Main Campus Student Center ballrooms:

- Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 (12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

- Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

- Monday, Jan. 10 – Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 (9 a.m.to 3 p.m.)

Mako Testing Site (old FedEx Building):

- Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 – Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 (8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

- Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 – Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

- Monday, Jan. 10 – Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

