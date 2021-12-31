Advertisement

Carteret County car chase ends in crash, two arrested

(L-R) Tyrone Lea, Juan Jauregui
(L-R) Tyrone Lea, Juan Jauregui(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are being held under more than $1 million bonds following a car chase that ended in a crash and drug charges.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyrone Lea, 34, of Havelock and Juan Juaregui, 27, of Morehead City on December 22.

Deputies say a state trooper tried to pull over the car Lea was driving for a traffic violation, but he didn’t stop. Juaregui was the passenger in the car. A chase began near the intersection of Hibbs Road and K-7 Lane in Newport and ended when Lea crashed into a utility pole.

No one was hurt in the crash. Deputies say they found 42 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside the car.

Lea is charged with trafficking opium or heroin, fleeing to elude arrest and reckless driving. His bond is set at $1,015,000. Juaregui is charged with trafficking opium or heroin and is being held under a $1,015,000.

They are both being held at the Carteret County jail.

