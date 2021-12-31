Advertisement

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers is on a mission to fight crime in your neighborhood. Beaufort County citizens are taking back the streets, one crime at a time.

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest for:

  • Any serious crime
  • The location of stolen property
  • The location of wanted persons
  • The location of illegal drugs

Call (252) 974-6400 with your tips. Crime Stoppers only wants your information. You do not have to give your name.

Go to beaufortcountycrimestoppers.com for more information. Check back here each week for updates.

Links
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers Home Page
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers Facebook

