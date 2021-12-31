Advertisement

Arrest made in Morehead City shooting

Timothy Willis
Timothy Willis(Morehead City police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man has been charged with a shooting that happened in Morehead City earlier this month.

Timothy Willis was arrested Thursday on a charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury.

The shooting happened on December 4th at Willis Mobile Home Park. Police said a homeless man, Daniel Costello, was shot in the arm with a small caliber rifle.

The 21-year-old Willis was also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight breaks out at Farmville Central basketball game in Raleigh
State prison officials say Sylvia White will be released from prison in 11 months.
Parole given to Lenoir County woman locked up for husband and step-son’s murders
400 cars were in the queue Thursday morning.
Positivity rate hits 34% at Vidant testing center
Janicento Williamson | Marqueahuan Whitehead
Two charged after Christmas Day shooting in Rocky Mount
N.C. hospital investigating after patient falls from window
New visitor guidelines begin at Vidant Health

Latest News

North Carolina sets record number of daily COVID-19 cases for second day
Elizabeth City State delaying spring semester due to omicron surge
East Carolina University
ECU now requiring all on-campus students to test for COVID before returning
A homeless man was killed Thursday night when he was hit by a freight train.
Homeless man struck and killed by train in Goldsboro