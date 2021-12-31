Arrest made in Morehead City shooting
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man has been charged with a shooting that happened in Morehead City earlier this month.
Timothy Willis was arrested Thursday on a charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury.
The shooting happened on December 4th at Willis Mobile Home Park. Police said a homeless man, Daniel Costello, was shot in the arm with a small caliber rifle.
The 21-year-old Willis was also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property.
