Arrest made in Morehead City shooting

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man has been charged with a shooting that happened in Morehead City earlier this month.

Timothy Willis was arrested Thursday on a charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury.

The shooting happened on December 4th at Willis Mobile Home Park. Police said a homeless man, Daniel Costello, was shot in the arm with a small caliber rifle.

The 21-year-old Willis was also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.