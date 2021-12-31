Arrest made in dollar store robbery

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest for a robbery that Sheriff Lemmie Smith confirms occurred today at a Family Dollar Store in Maury, NC.

The robbery took place around 2:45 p.m. when a male suspect entered the store with a knife and demanded money. He then fled the scene towards the wooded area behind the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Deputies, with the assistance of the Probation Department, were able to locate 25-year-old Ora Sherwood Conklin Jr. exiting the woods.

Conklin, who is on probation, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and received a $50,000 secured bond.

He is currently being held in the Greene County Detention Center.

