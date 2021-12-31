Advertisement

Arrest made in dollar store robbery

Conklin received a $50,000 bond and is currently held at the Greene County Detention Center.
Conklin received a $50,000 bond and is currently held at the Greene County Detention Center.(Green County Sheriff Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest for a robbery that Sheriff Lemmie Smith confirms occurred today at a Family Dollar Store in Maury, NC.

The robbery took place around 2:45 p.m. when a male suspect entered the store with a knife and demanded money. He then fled the scene towards the wooded area behind the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Deputies, with the assistance of the Probation Department, were able to locate 25-year-old Ora Sherwood Conklin Jr. exiting the woods.

Conklin, who is on probation, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and received a $50,000 secured bond.

He is currently being held in the Greene County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State prison officials say Sylvia White will be released from prison in 11 months.
Parole given to Lenoir County woman locked up for husband and step-son’s murders
Two businesses, two employees and five underage teens are all facing charges following a car...
Businesses, employees and underage teens facing charges following ALE investigation
The two-vehicle accident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Memorial Drive...
Crash ties up busy Greenville intersection
Miller | Roberts
Three facing charges in early morning shootout in Kinston
N.C. hospital investigating after patient falls from window
Vidant updates visitor guidelines, disallows cloth masks

Latest News

Busy trash days after christmas.
Holiday trash causes long lines at landfills
Holiday trash causes long lines at landfills
Holiday trash causes long lines at landfills
City of Greenville prepares for celebration during COVID surge
City of Greenville prepares for celebration during COVID surge
State shatters single-day record with 18,571 new COVID-19 cases
State shatters single-day record with 18,571 new COVID-19 cases