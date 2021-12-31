Amber Alert canceled after Davidson County teen found

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Amber Alert has now been canceled for a missing teenager.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says Katelynn Sharpe has been found.

Earlier Friday afternoon, deputies say the 14-year-old was possibly headed towards High Point in a silver Ford Taurus.

There is no further information about where the girl was located.

