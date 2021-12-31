Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after Davidson County teen found

Amber Alert in Davidson County
Amber Alert in Davidson County(Davidson County)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Amber Alert has now been canceled for a missing teenager.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says Katelynn Sharpe has been found.

Earlier Friday afternoon, deputies say the 14-year-old was possibly headed towards High Point in a silver Ford Taurus.

There is no further information about where the girl was located.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight breaks out at Farmville Central basketball game in Raleigh
State prison officials say Sylvia White will be released from prison in 11 months.
Parole given to Lenoir County woman locked up for husband and step-son’s murders
400 cars were in the queue Thursday morning.
Positivity rate hits 34% at Vidant testing center
Janicento Williamson | Marqueahuan Whitehead
Two charged after Christmas Day shooting in Rocky Mount
Conklin received a $50,000 bond and is currently held at the Greene County Detention Center.
Arrest made in dollar store robbery

Latest News

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers
Timothy Willis
Arrest made in Morehead City shooting
North Carolina sets record number of daily COVID-19 cases for second day
Elizabeth City State delaying spring semester due to omicron surge