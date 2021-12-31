Amber Alert canceled after Davidson County teen found
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Amber Alert has now been canceled for a missing teenager.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says Katelynn Sharpe has been found.
Earlier Friday afternoon, deputies say the 14-year-old was possibly headed towards High Point in a silver Ford Taurus.
There is no further information about where the girl was located.
