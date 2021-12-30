Advertisement

Wayne County Health Department runs out of test kits

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At least one Eastern Carolina county is putting the brakes on COVID-19 testing.

The Wayne County Health Department announced Thursday morning that it has run out of test kits.

The county says this is due to testing demand increasing significantly nationwide over the past two weeks.

Additional test kits have been ordered from the state, but Wayne County says they don’t expect testing to resume until the middle of next week.

For those needing to be tested, the health department suggests finding alternate locations by clicking this link.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State prison officials say Sylvia White will be released from prison in 11 months.
Parole given to Lenoir County woman locked up for husband and step-son’s murders
Two businesses, two employees and five underage teens are all facing charges following a car...
Businesses, employees and underage teens facing charges following ALE investigation
The two-vehicle accident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Memorial Drive...
Crash ties up busy Greenville intersection
Miller | Roberts
Three facing charges in early morning shootout in Kinston
Sobhi Hassan, 68, was arrested on Tuesday.
Employee arrested after convenience store assault

Latest News

400 cars were in the queue Thursday morning.
Positivity rate hits 34% at Vidant testing center
COVID-19 testing
Vidant COVID-19 testing showing 191% increase in weekly average of cases in region
The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down
Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the...
Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID