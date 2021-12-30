Wayne County Health Department runs out of test kits

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At least one Eastern Carolina county is putting the brakes on COVID-19 testing.

The Wayne County Health Department announced Thursday morning that it has run out of test kits.

The county says this is due to testing demand increasing significantly nationwide over the past two weeks.

Additional test kits have been ordered from the state, but Wayne County says they don’t expect testing to resume until the middle of next week.

For those needing to be tested, the health department suggests finding alternate locations by clicking this link.

