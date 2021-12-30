Washington police searching for runaway 13-year-old

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them find a missing teenager.

Washington police say Jaaron Williams was last seen wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt and athletic shorts.

The 13-year-old runaway, according to police, and is believed to be in the Washington area.

Williams is 5′05″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has his medium-length hair in braids and twists.

Anyone with information on the teen should contact the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.

