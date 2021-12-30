New visitor guidelines begin at Vidant Health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New visitor guidelines will go into effect Thursday morning at Vidant Health as the omicron variant spreads.

Vidant says beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30th, all visitors must wear a hospital-issued mask. Cloth masks will no longer be permitted.

The hospital system says visitation will also be restricted and visitors should be mindful of Vidant’s new screening process, which encourages them to go here to register prior to their visit.

The new restrictions take effect at 8:00 a.m. Thursday. (Vidant Health)

Vidant says it will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and examine local data, including cases in Eastern Carolina, and will adjust visitation restrictions accordingly.

The latest information on Vidant’s visitor restrictions can be seen here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.