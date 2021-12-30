Vidant COVID-19 testing showing 191% increase in weekly average of cases in region

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is reporting a staggering amount of COVID-19 spread compared with just one month ago.

The hospital system provided figures showing that their testing program has seen a 191% increase in the weekly average of COVID cases in the region.

On November 28th the system reported it had completed 685 tests with 44 positive cases. On December 28th, the system said it had completed 2,619 tests with 706 positive cases. The December 28th testing reflects a daily percent positive of 27%.

The hospital system said it is also feeling the rise of cases inside of its facilities.

On November 28th there were 46 inpatients with COVID-19, 16 in the ICU, and 10 on a ventilator. On December 28th, there were 105 inpatients with the virus, 31 in the ICU, and 18 on a ventilator.

Vidant said the vast majority of the patients are unvaccinated.

The system continues the need for vaccination and booster shots.

