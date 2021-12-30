Advertisement

Vidant COVID-19 testing showing 191% increase in weekly average of cases in region

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is reporting a staggering amount of COVID-19 spread compared with just one month ago.

The hospital system provided figures showing that their testing program has seen a 191% increase in the weekly average of COVID cases in the region.

On November 28th the system reported it had completed 685 tests with 44 positive cases. On December 28th, the system said it had completed 2,619 tests with 706 positive cases. The December 28th testing reflects a daily percent positive of 27%.

The hospital system said it is also feeling the rise of cases inside of its facilities.

On November 28th there were 46 inpatients with COVID-19, 16 in the ICU, and 10 on a ventilator. On December 28th, there were 105 inpatients with the virus, 31 in the ICU, and 18 on a ventilator.

Vidant said the vast majority of the patients are unvaccinated.

The system continues the need for vaccination and booster shots.

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State prison officials say Sylvia White will be released from prison in 11 months.
Parole given to Lenoir County woman locked up for husband and step-son’s murders
Two businesses, two employees and five underage teens are all facing charges following a car...
Businesses, employees and underage teens facing charges following ALE investigation
The two-vehicle accident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Memorial Drive...
Crash ties up busy Greenville intersection
Miller | Roberts
Three facing charges in early morning shootout in Kinston
Sobhi Hassan, 68, was arrested on Tuesday.
Employee arrested after convenience store assault

Latest News

400 cars were in the queue Thursday morning.
Positivity rate hits 34% at Vidant testing center
Wayne County Health Department runs out of test kits
The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down
Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the...
Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID