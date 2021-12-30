Two charged after Christmas Day shooting in Rocky Mount
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day shooting that injured a Rocky Mount man.
Janicento Williamson, 26, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was given a $70,000 secured bond.
Rocky Mount police also charged Marqueahuan Whitehead with felony accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $20,000 unsecured.
The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday on Dreaver Street.
Officers say Brian Edwards is still at Vidant Medical Center and is in stable condition.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.