Two charged after Christmas Day shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day shooting that injured a Rocky Mount man.

Janicento Williamson, 26, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was given a $70,000 secured bond.

Rocky Mount police also charged Marqueahuan Whitehead with felony accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $20,000 unsecured.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday on Dreaver Street.

Officers say Brian Edwards is still at Vidant Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.