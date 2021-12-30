Advertisement

Two charged after Christmas Day shooting in Rocky Mount

Janicento Williamson | Marqueahuan Whitehead
Janicento Williamson | Marqueahuan Whitehead(Rocky Mount police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day shooting that injured a Rocky Mount man.

Janicento Williamson, 26, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was given a $70,000 secured bond.

Rocky Mount police also charged Marqueahuan Whitehead with felony accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $20,000 unsecured.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday on Dreaver Street.

Officers say Brian Edwards is still at Vidant Medical Center and is in stable condition.

