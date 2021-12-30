Advertisement

State shatters single-day record with 18,571 new COVID-19 cases

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina reported on Thursday the most COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 18,571 new confirmed cases.

The previous record for new cases was on January 9th at 11,708.

State health officials say since Tuesday cases across the state have been spiking. On Wednesday, there were 9,377 new cases.

The number of people in the hospital with the virus also continues to climb. The latest figures from DHHS show 2,258 hospitalizations, nearly doubling since the beginning of December.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, state health officials are warning people to avoid large gatherings, especially if they are unvaccinated. They say to keep gatherings small and host them outside. If inside, consider wearing masks and have windows open for ventilation.

