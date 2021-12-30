State shatters single-day record with 18,571 new COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina reported on Thursday the most COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 18,571 new confirmed cases.

The previous record for new cases was on January 9th at 11,708.

State health officials say since Tuesday cases across the state have been spiking. On Wednesday, there were 9,377 new cases.

“We are concerned that even a very small proportion of these cases ending up in the hospital could overwhelm our hospital system and increase the loss of lives of those most vulnerable.”

The number of people in the hospital with the virus also continues to climb. The latest figures from DHHS show 2,258 hospitalizations, nearly doubling since the beginning of December.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, state health officials are warning people to avoid large gatherings, especially if they are unvaccinated. They say to keep gatherings small and host them outside. If inside, consider wearing masks and have windows open for ventilation.

