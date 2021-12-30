Advertisement

State legislature meeting will be quiet, with no work until ‘22

(WITN-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly is putting off its next tranche of work until 2022.

The House and Senate scheduled floor sessions for midday Thursday, a month after lawmakers last sent bills to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. But House Speaker Tim Moore and staff for Senate leader Phil Berger say there will be no recorded votes. Jan. 10 is the earliest date that some colleagues could be needed to take action.

The 2021 session began in January and by one measure marked the second longest uninterrupted annual session since at least 1965. Redistricting could be a topic that requires attention early in the new year.

